Destination Wealth Management Buys 7,998 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 497.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $6,283,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,404.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,032.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,566.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.