Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby Sells 1,376 Shares of Stock

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,689,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

