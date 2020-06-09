Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 692 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $180.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 1.91.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at $41,248,684.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

