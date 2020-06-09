Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of Barings BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 96.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Roger W. Crandall bought 15,250 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $99,277.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $462,995. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Barings BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $395.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

