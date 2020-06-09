Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,090 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Ducommun stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $508,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Paulson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,003.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,500 shares of company stock worth $602,960. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

