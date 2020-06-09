Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $325,000 Stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 62.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,335 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,097 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 752,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 52,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $2,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,090 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

DBX opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

