Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $297,000 Investment in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $591.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 46.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

