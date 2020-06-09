Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,852,000 after buying an additional 171,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

