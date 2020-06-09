Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 107,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 948,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 322,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,578.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $571.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.