Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $175,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,886.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,577 shares of company stock valued at $222,401. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

