Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,595 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,953,000 after buying an additional 1,976,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 171,076 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18,198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period.

NYSE ADC opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

In related news, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,938 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

