Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 16,188 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Commscope were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Commscope by 3,542.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commscope during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Commscope during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commscope by 14.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

