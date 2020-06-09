Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

