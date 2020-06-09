Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 42,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Seaport Global Securities dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

In other Par Pacific news, CFO William Monteleone purchased 13,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,864.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 62,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.30 million.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

