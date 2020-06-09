eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.04.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.