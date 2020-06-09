El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Samuel N. Borgese Sells 6,000 Shares

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LOCO opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $570.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $105.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CL King initiated coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

