ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.80. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,755 shares during the period. ENDRA Life Sciences comprises 0.6% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 6.37% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

