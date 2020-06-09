Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,074 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

