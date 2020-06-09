Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Aegis upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,566.61.

AMZN stock opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,404.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,032.28. The company has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

