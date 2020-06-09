Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,388,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of FNF opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.