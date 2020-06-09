Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) Director Jonathon Mair Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) Director Jonathon Mair sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.70, for a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$986,087.70.

Jonathon Mair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, Jonathon Mair sold 3,700 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total value of C$44,437.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jonathon Mair purchased 3,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.55 per share, with a total value of C$31,650.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jonathon Mair purchased 3,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,860.00.

Shares of TSE FC opened at C$11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.46, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.96. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$15.45.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. TD Securities raised Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.