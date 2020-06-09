First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of First American Financial worth $69,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

NYSE:FAF opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

