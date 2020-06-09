First Trust Advisors LP Sells 251,329 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Newmark Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMRK. Bank of America cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

