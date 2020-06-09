First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 986,208 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Shares of CHS opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $261.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

