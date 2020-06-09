Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 14,131 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 14,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $1,360,956.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,940,732.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $108.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.