FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of FLIR Systems worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FLIR. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

