Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,050,442 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.99 and its 200 day moving average is $290.44. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $333.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.