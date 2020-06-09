FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORM opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $127,110.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,111 shares of company stock worth $890,791. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

