Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,084 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 415,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 142,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 212,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.74. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $692.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, VP James R. Carpenter bought 10,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

