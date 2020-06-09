Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 40,842 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of German American Bancorp. worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $369,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $225,686.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

