Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 474,654 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1,985.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.17% of UDR worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

