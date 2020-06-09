Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.52% of Columbus McKinnon worth $20,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $826.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CJS Securities lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

