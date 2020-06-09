Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Kimberly Clark worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.70. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

