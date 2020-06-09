Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.36% of US Ecology worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 140,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 201,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,017,000 after buying an additional 75,910 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 559,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.93. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

