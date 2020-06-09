Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,009 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.92% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $20,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

In other news, EVP Scot R. Salvador purchased 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli acquired 4,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,926 shares of company stock valued at $667,055 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

