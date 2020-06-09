Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 11,823 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $203,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

