Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 722,518 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 110.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,518 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.79% of Boot Barn worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. Boot Barn’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.