Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 2,930,450 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,930,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,074,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of Zynga at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

