Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.