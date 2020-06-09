Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.