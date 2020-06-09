Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,310 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,155,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after acquiring an additional 558,446 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.55.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

