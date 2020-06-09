Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,068 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.02% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 394,647 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $10,001,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 714,164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $7,046,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPWH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.