Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,503,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 500,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

