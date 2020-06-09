Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 234,646 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHO opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

