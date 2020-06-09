Franklin Resources Inc. Has $17.09 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 14,433.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Callaway Golf worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

