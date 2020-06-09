Franklin Resources Inc. Has $18.07 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 770,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,294,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,325 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $421,412,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $399,300,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,860,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,681,000 after buying an additional 1,105,265 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.98.

TCOM opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

