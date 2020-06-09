Franklin Resources Inc. Has $18.77 Million Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $18,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. Pra Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

