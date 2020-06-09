Franklin Resources Inc. Has $19.46 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $19,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $3,425,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.