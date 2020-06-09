Franklin Resources Inc. Has $21.16 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $21,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSD opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.