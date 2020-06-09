Franklin Resources Inc. Has $21.99 Million Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Spotify worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spotify in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $196.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

